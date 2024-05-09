Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIN. Wedbush dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 119,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,363. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.05. The company has a market cap of $663.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.