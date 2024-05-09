Mizuho Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $13.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.06.

NASDAQ:SHLS remained flat at $7.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,906. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 226,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

