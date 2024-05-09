Status (SNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.10 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Status has a market capitalization of $148.35 million and $4.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,214.87 or 0.99840071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013211 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007953 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03811896 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,372,483.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

