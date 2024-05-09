The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $344.65. The stock had a trading volume of 653,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,682. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.54.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.