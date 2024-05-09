Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Purchased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October makes up 1.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 6.11% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 286,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 251,301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

KOCT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $28.30. 4,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

