Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,457 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $207.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

