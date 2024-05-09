SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Keenan Michael Conder Sells 816 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 816 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $17,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,809,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $140,528.25.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE S opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on S. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

