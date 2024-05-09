ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. ODP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ODP updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 68,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. ODP has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Get ODP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ODP

ODP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.