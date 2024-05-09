Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE NWN remained flat at $38.47 during midday trading on Thursday. 15,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,475. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

