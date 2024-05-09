Mitek Systems (MITK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.92 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MITK opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.94 million, a P/E ratio of -191.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $16.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

MITK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

