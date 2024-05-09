New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NYSE NYT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 158,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,363. New York Times has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

