Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $184.93.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

