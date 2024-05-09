Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Cadre Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CDRE traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.50. 31,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,455. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. Cadre has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Cadre Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.
About Cadre
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
