Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and approximately $15.60 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.61 or 0.04861305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00055502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,855,324,087 coins and its circulating supply is 35,661,660,919 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

