Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and approximately $15.60 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.61 or 0.04861305 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00055502 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011672 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019510 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011937 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014617 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003543 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,855,324,087 coins and its circulating supply is 35,661,660,919 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.