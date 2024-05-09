MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Up 6.2% After Strong Earnings

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 58,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 559,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Trading Up 8.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

