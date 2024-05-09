Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.91, but opened at $82.01. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Amdocs shares last traded at $79.87, with a volume of 76,705 shares traded.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on DOX
Institutional Trading of Amdocs
Amdocs Stock Down 8.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amdocs
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.