Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.91, but opened at $82.01. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Amdocs shares last traded at $79.87, with a volume of 76,705 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Down 8.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

