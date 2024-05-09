EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.34. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 106,881 shares trading hands.
Specifically, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,774,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $620.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.70.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
