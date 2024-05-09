EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.34. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 106,881 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,774,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $620.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.70.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

