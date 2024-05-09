Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.57, but opened at $20.05. Zai Lab shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 737,974 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $208,508. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 51.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Up 24.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.11.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

See Also

