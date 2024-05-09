Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $24.10. Klaviyo shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 255,893 shares traded.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.