Everpar Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

