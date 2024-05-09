2,044 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Bought by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,719,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.48.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.01%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

