Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.