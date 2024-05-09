Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 19,671 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,671 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $597.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

