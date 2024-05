Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,522.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after buying an additional 273,652 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 971,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

