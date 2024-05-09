Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.77.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $157.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.27. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,380 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,900. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

