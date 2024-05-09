Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

Teradata Stock Down 0.1 %

Teradata stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

