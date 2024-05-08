Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 42,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 15,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Broadcom by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 136,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,066,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $22.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,325.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $615.86 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,308.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

