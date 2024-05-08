Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $654,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.98. 273,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.