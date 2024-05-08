HSBC Increases Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target to $21.00

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HSBC from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 16,870,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,037,621. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

