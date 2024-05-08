ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. 179,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

