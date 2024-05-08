Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.45. 19,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.34. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $103.42.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.