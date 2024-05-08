Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,815 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,425 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

