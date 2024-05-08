Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.64.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.70. The stock had a trading volume of 917,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,769. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $373.28 and a twelve month high of $566.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile



McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

