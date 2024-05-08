Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

FTT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Shares of FTT stock traded up C$0.49 on Wednesday, reaching C$42.72. 173,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,816. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.9857007 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

