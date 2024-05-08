Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 66,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 47,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,951,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,908,871. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

