Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Finning International stock traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.72. 173,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,816. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. Finning International has a one year low of C$33.77 and a one year high of C$46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.9857007 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

