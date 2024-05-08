Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,478. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

