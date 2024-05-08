VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. VTEX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 1,547,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,179. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. VTEX has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

