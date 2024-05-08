International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $171.5-176.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.11 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

International Money Express Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 313,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $677.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

