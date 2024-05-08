International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.13-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.0-701.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.32 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 313,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,545. International Money Express has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. Analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IMXI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

