Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.45 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $54.45 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002228 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

