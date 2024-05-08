Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Billion Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,858,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186,245 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,021,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.57. 1,325,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

