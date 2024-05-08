BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.61

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 141305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BRFS. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.55.

Get BRF alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRF

BRF Stock Up 11.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. BRF had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,987 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in BRF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 360,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.