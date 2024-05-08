BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

BRBR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 306,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,901. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

