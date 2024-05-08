Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

