Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 394,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. 503,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,422. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

