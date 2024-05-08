3,479 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,021,000. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 511,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,061,000 after buying an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,427. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

