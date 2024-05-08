Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

