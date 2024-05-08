Northern Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.39. 162,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.17 and a 200 day moving average of $252.34.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $11,698,537.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,606,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $11,698,537.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,606,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,471 shares of company stock worth $23,248,816 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

