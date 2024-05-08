PotCoin (POT) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $41.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00131329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

